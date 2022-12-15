Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 563,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 554,520 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

PM opened at $102.46 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.