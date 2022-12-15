Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 2.2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28). 67,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 346,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.28).

The company has a market capitalization of £27.59 million and a PE ratio of -32.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.57.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

