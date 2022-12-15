PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PHX Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PHX Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PHX Minerals to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 46,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $140,725.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,227,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,788,312.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

