Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Director Purchases $269,241.60 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 225,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

