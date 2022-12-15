PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.43 and last traded at $49.45. 234,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 104,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,560,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

