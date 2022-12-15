PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.43 and last traded at $49.45. 234,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 104,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,560,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $664,000.
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.