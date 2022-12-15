Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 87.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

PNFP stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,043. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

