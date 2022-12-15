Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 83,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,372,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

