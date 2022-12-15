Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

PXD stock opened at $225.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

