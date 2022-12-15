Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 0.7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.75. 89,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 334,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, CEO Nathan Mazurek purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

