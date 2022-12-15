Piper Sandler Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $85.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.68.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

