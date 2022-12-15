Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.67 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 480.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 92,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,554. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.