Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $48,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,801,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

