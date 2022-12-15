Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 55 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Stryker by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SYK traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.91. 16,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,376. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.41 and its 200-day moving average is $215.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

