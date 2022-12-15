PlatinX (PTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $333,025.68

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $333,025.68 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

