Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the November 15th total of 469,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSKOF remained flat at 18.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a one year low of 18.25 and a one year high of 18.25.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

