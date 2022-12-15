Populous Reaches Market Cap of $3.29 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $3.29 million and $38,684.20 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

