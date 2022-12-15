PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $132.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

