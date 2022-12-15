Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CLSA

Analysts at CLSA began coverage on shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

