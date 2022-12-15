Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 26,188 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
