Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP Sells $30,759.14 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $30,759.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,272.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $83.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procore Technologies Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCOR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

