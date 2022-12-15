Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 1,505 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $78,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 289,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

