Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.6 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.54 and a 200 day moving average of $231.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

