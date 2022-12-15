Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.06 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 3.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Trading Down 1.1 %

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

