Professional Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.5% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 163,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,796 shares of company stock worth $3,523,825. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

