Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Insider Activity

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

