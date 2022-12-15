ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 2.9%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.87. Approximately 72,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,181,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $458,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,904,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $375,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

