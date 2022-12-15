PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.10 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.04). Approximately 232,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 860,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.60 ($1.04).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRSR shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.18) target price on shares of PRS REIT in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on PRS REIT from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £466.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, insider David Steffan Francis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($20,365.60). In other PRS REIT news, insider Stephen Smith bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £70,400 ($86,369.77). Also, insider David Steffan Francis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($20,365.60).

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

