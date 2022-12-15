PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Specifically, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $3,681,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $690.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 80.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 40.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

