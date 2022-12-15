PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.
Specifically, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $688,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock worth $3,681,570. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 80.6% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 40.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
