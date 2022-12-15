Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.