Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 648,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $234.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.