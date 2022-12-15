Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $798,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,404,000 after acquiring an additional 205,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,006,000 after acquiring an additional 385,140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Storage Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.