Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 863 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BAC opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

