Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.