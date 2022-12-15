Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. MAI Capital Management increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 224,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.