Pure Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,862 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

