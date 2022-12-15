PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.
PureTech Health Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureTech Health (PTCHF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.