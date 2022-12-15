PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

