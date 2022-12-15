Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Pushpay Price Performance

Shares of Pushpay stock remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday. Pushpay has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

About Pushpay

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprises donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

