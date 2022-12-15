Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Pushpay Price Performance
Shares of Pushpay stock remained flat at $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday. Pushpay has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.
About Pushpay
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pushpay (PHPYF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Pushpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pushpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.