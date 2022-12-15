Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the November 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

PYXS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.50.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

