Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,800 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the November 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
PYXS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.50.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYXS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
