QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the November 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $8.65. 3,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,154. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

