QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,380.40

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $2,380.40 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00010625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.86057039 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,337.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

