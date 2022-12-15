QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Announces $0.36 Dividend

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of QNBC stock opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. QNB has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $95.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.54.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

