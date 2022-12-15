QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.8% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.9 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $118.23 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

