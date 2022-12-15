QUASA Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $101.54 million and approximately $127,125.64 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00012902 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00236240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00110716 USD and is down -19.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $130,229.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

