QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.12. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $180.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

