QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

QDEL opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

