Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.34

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 748121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Rambus Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rambus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Rambus by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

