Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 542,710 shares during the period. Range Resources accounts for about 2.2% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Range Resources worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. CWM LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

RRC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.