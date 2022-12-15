Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Acquires 12,500 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,646,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,438,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $98,883.45.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $4,764.00.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,194.15.

On Friday, December 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $80,123.04.

On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $63,440.00.

On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $29,574.00.

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $6,272.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,396 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,624.64.

On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $25,184.00.

On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,617.00.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,845,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

