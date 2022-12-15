Ravencoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.71 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $256.01 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,994,374,261 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

