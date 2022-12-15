Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 775.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $64.51. 28,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

